WHERE TO STAY in Chicago

It’s funny, we have lived here about 10 years and have always known about these three hidden gems.

Yet, I talk to people who have lived here their whole life! And they are not familiar with City Suites, The Majestic and The Willows.

Willows and Majestic are tucked away in quiet neighborhoods, where you can blend right in with the locals. While City Suites is right on Belmont amidst the buzzing energy!

Summer and Fall are fantastic times in Chicago! Whether you are a local and have friends traveling that will need rooms or you are a traveler reading this – it’s NEVER TO EARLY TO RESERVE YOUR ROOM. The small inventory of rooms in Boystown and Lakeview always sell out.

IMPORTANT DATES TO KNOW:

Market Days August 13-14, 2016

Out in the Park at Six Flags Sept. 10, 2016

Halloween in Chicago – October 29-31, 2016

(not to mention, every weekend is a great weekend, in Chicago!)

In Boystown/Lakeview you get small, intimate restaurants and a treasure trove of shopping neighborhoods with unique shops and art galleries! Golf courses, the Lincoln Park Zoo, Wrigleyville and the Cubs Stadium, Old Towne, marinas and harbors, Hollywood gay beach, Andersonville, plus endless waterfront walking and bike paths, are all very accessible!

For years, visitors and locals alike have branded The Majestic Hotel the pre-eminent boutique hotel in Chicago. Offering the atmosphere of a well-appointed, upscale English country estate, this 100 percent, non-smoking Hotel offers the perfect haven of relaxation amidst the energetic city life found in the popular Lakeview neighborhood.

Broughton Hotels has 3 properties in the area. The Majestic Hotel, The Willows Hotel & The City Suites – each welcome you with an abundance of personality, style and charm that epitomizes the essence of their environments.

Exuding the charm of historic buildings – circa 1920s – They are a collection of boutique hotels that combine a stylish, unique and alluring atmosphere with a location that is ideal and accessible – just 10 minutes north of downtown Chicago’s business, financial and shopping districts – and brimming with the quintessential qualities of an upscale, city hotel. You can be just steps away from all of the gay events, in a cool neighborhood!

All three properties in Boystown pride themselves on their personalized care, premier service and exceeding the needs of their discriminating leisure and business travelers. The staff is passionate here and ensure an enjoyable and memorable stay – something you don’t often see in the big hotels downtown. These properties boast a welcoming “neighborhood” charm yet with all the luxury boutique services and amenities of a full-service hotel.

Many packages are available depending on your interests. Everything from theatre and dining to comedy and baseball!

Use CODE BGC When Booking!

CITY SUITES HOTEL

THE WILLOWS

MAJESTIC HOTEL

The Majestic 773.404.3499

The City Suites 773.404.3400

The Willows 773.528.8400

