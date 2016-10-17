October 17, 2016   Cruises, Deals, Gay Accomodations, Gay News, News and Happenings, Travel Tips   No comments

The Best Gay Cruises with Dave

best-gay-cruises

Dave at Donovan Travel  is  our  #1   go to guy  for  ALL TRAVEL  NEEDS!  Air, hotels, cruises, you name it!

He can help you find exactly  what you are looking for. Atlantis, RSVP, Olivia and  more!

Whether you’re a lesbian couple looking for a romantic getaway or gay singles ready to party and make friends, there’s a cruise for you. He can help you choose between fully chartered gay and lesbian cruises and gay groups on regular cruises, and find the cruise line that’s right for you. 1-800-252-2660

