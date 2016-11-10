San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel de Allende, better known as “the heart of Mexico,” is considered the spot where national independence was forged, the birthplace of illustrious historical figures and a colonial urban jewel distinguished by the warmth and generosity of its people, rich history, and cultural and architectural heritage. On July 7, 2008, the city was named a UNESCO Cultural Heritage city, under the title of “Protective town of San Miguel and the Sanctuary of Jesús Nazareno de Atotonilco.” The United Nations agency awarded the city this distinction in recognition of its cultural and architectural contribution to the Mexican Baroque style of art and architecture.
For more information, please visit: www.visitsanmiguel.travel
Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende closed a successful awards season today with the announcement that Conde Nast Traveler magazine has named the UNESCO World Heritage site fifth in the overall “Best City in the World” category at this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
The accolades come four months after the colonial city was named the No. 1 city in Mexico and Central and South America and No. 3 in the World’s Best Cities category at Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards 2016. Conde Nast Traveler readers also honored San Miguel de Allende’s accommodations infrastructure by voting three of its hotels into the Top 5 in Mexico: Hotel Matilda, in first place; Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, in second place; and Hotel Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada, in fourth place. Hotel Matilda also ranked as #3 in the world listing.
“San Miguel de Allende is a top Mexican destination, attracting international travelers to our city because of its meticulous colonial architecture,” said Ricardo Villarreal, Mayor of San Miguel de Allende. “The fact that Conde Nast Travelers recognize the authenticity of our city is a sign that we are maintaining the city properly.
“We welcome all visitors to come and experience an authentic Mexican city, and continue to strive to provide a unique one-of-a-kind destination in Mexico and Latin America,” he added.
Located in the Bajio region of Mexico, in the state of Guanajuato, San Miguel de Allende has a mystical quality. Its picturesque cobblestone streets and colonial architecture — combined with colonial-era traditions both religious and secular, a spectacular natural setting and Mexico’s vibrant culture — are only enhanced by the embrace of all its many facets by both the friendly locals and the diverse, melting-pot population comprised of hundreds of expats, representing 63 nationalities, who have made San Miguel de Allende their home.
In 2008, the city was named a UNESCO World Heritage site, under the title of “Protective Town of San Miguel and the Sanctuary of Jesus Nazareno de Atotonilco.” The distinction was granted due to the city’s cultural significance, its architectural contribution to the Mexican Baroque art and architecture movement, and also the role it played in the fight for Mexican independence.
Conde Nast Traveler readers took part in the 29th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey by submitting millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments to help us create a list of winning favorites.
