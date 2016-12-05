December 5, 2016   Gay Accomodations, Gay Hotels, Gay News, Gay Vacations, News and Happenings, Travel Tips   No comments

Gay Travel and Gay Hotels

gay-travel-gay-hotels

We started this site about 10 years ago.  And  someone (non-gay)  asked me why we needed  a site  for specifically  for  gay travel?

And  I said, “Many gay people prefer  to  go to places  where  they are accepted and  many prefer to be around  other  gay people  to socialize. Also, most gay people  don’t  want to go to places  that are dangerous or unwelcoming.” And I think, at least  for myself,  if  I have a choice,  I prefer  to stay at gay places  vs  non gay places.  But many times, we don’t have a choice.  There are not many  gay specific  hotels.

Yes – we are accepted  now  and  welcomed  now  more  than  ever  before.   Hotels  court the gay dollar.

Yes-  we now have apps  to meet  up with gay people  quickly  and  efficiently.

I am odd?    I am in a committed  long term  relationship,  but still enjoy  hanging  around  with  other  gay people.

NOMADIC MATT  did a great  article  on the topic. It’s about safety, it’s about comfort, it’s about politics. But it’s also about welcoming events, friendly accommodation, and having fun with similar travelers.

The Advocate did an article last  week  about  the famous  Maui Sunseeker  re-opening  and  re-branding  now  as an  adult  only  resort, no longer specifically catering to LGBT guests.

“It seems LGBT couples are feeling more comfortable staying at mainstream resorts,”  Michael Waddell says, adding that the Sunseeker’s longtime gay guests began to drift to other hotels when they returned to Maui. Recently, progressive heterosexual guests supplemented some of that lost revenue, but not enough to maintain that business model. –  I think in this case, there was only ever one gay hotel on the island.  People  got bored. Somewhere like  Palm Springs, has  LOTS  of  gay  resorts  to pick  from. We happen to love  INNdulge!

Though the country’s most infamous gay hotel, New York’s Out Hotel, is in the process of being sold, that can be partially blamed on the horrible press its owners received after hosting an event for antigay Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidental campaign as well as denigrating their own customers. But other queer resorts in LGBT-friendly cities like Berlin, Barcelona, and Provincetown, Mass., are still thriving.

So what about you?   Do you prefer  a gay cruise  vs  a  non-gay cruise?

Do you choose  a  gay hotel, when available?

Do you go to gay bars ?  or  non-gay bars?

Do you use a gay doctor?  or  non-gay  doctor?

Lets  open this up for conversation!

 

 

