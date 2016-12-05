Gay Travel and Gay Hotels

We started this site about 10 years ago. And someone (non-gay) asked me why we needed a site for specifically for gay travel?

And I said, “Many gay people prefer to go to places where they are accepted and many prefer to be around other gay people to socialize. Also, most gay people don’t want to go to places that are dangerous or unwelcoming.” And I think, at least for myself, if I have a choice, I prefer to stay at gay places vs non gay places. But many times, we don’t have a choice. There are not many gay specific hotels.

Yes – we are accepted now and welcomed now more than ever before. Hotels court the gay dollar.

Yes- we now have apps to meet up with gay people quickly and efficiently.

I am odd? I am in a committed long term relationship, but still enjoy hanging around with other gay people.

NOMADIC MATT did a great article on the topic. It’s about safety, it’s about comfort, it’s about politics. But it’s also about welcoming events, friendly accommodation, and having fun with similar travelers.

The Advocate did an article last week about the famous Maui Sunseeker re-opening and re-branding now as an adult only resort, no longer specifically catering to LGBT guests.

“It seems LGBT couples are feeling more comfortable staying at mainstream resorts,” Michael Waddell says, adding that the Sunseeker’s longtime gay guests began to drift to other hotels when they returned to Maui. Recently, progressive heterosexual guests supplemented some of that lost revenue, but not enough to maintain that business model. – I think in this case, there was only ever one gay hotel on the island. People got bored. Somewhere like Palm Springs, has LOTS of gay resorts to pick from. We happen to love INNdulge!



Though the country’s most infamous gay hotel, New York’s Out Hotel, is in the process of being sold, that can be partially blamed on the horrible press its owners received after hosting an event for antigay Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidental campaign as well as denigrating their own customers. But other queer resorts in LGBT-friendly cities like Berlin, Barcelona, and Provincetown, Mass., are still thriving.

So what about you? Do you prefer a gay cruise vs a non-gay cruise?

Do you choose a gay hotel, when available?

Do you go to gay bars ? or non-gay bars?

Do you use a gay doctor? or non-gay doctor?

Lets open this up for conversation!