Gay Palm Springs Super Deal

COLD WHERE YOU LIVE????

GETAWAY  TO  SUNNY PALM SPRINGS!!!

 

Time is running out.

Book now and take advantage of the savings.

$99 WINTER SPECIAL
Through January 31, 2017 – excluding holiday weekends
Superior rooms (non pool view) start at $99 during the week (SundayThursday) and weekends discounted (Friday and Saturday).
OUR FAVORITE PLACE TO STAY! INNdulge.
A men-only, clothing optional, resort hotel in the
heart of the Warm Sands area. All rooms feature air conditioning, free wifi and comfortable double or king beds…12 man Jacuzzi and saltwater pool are open 24 hours a day!

INNdulge Palm Springs
For reservations: (760)327-1408
