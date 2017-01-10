January 10, 2017   Gay News, Guest Authors, Links and Resources   No comments

Travel with Adam

TRAVELS OF   ADAM!      Who is Adam?

Travels of Adam is a cool, hip and fun blog you should be checking out!  “In 2010 I quit my job as a graphic designer in Boston and went on a trip around the world. Since 2011 I’ve been living in Berlin—Europe’s most hipster city, and probably the best place in the world.

Travels of Adam is my blog, a personal way to share my travel tips. You’ll find gay travel stories, nightlife tips, photos and all-too-personal stories from my travel adventures around the world. To learn more about how this life as a full-time traveler began, read how Iceland changed my life.”

He has lots of city guide  and  traveling tips!  Subscribe to him!

(He  also has a site My Gay Travel Guide. )

