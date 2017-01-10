January 10, 2017 Gay News, Guest Authors, Links and Resources No comments
Travel with Adam
Travels of Adam is a cool, hip and fun blog you should be checking out! “In 2010 I quit my job as a graphic designer in Boston and went on a trip around the world. Since 2011 I’ve been living in Berlin—Europe’s most hipster city, and probably the best place in the world.
Travels of Adam is my blog, a personal way to share my travel tips. You’ll find gay travel stories, nightlife tips, photos and all-too-personal stories from my travel adventures around the world. To learn more about how this life as a full-time traveler began, read how Iceland changed my life.”
He has lots of city guide and traveling tips! Subscribe to him!
(He also has a site My Gay Travel Guide. )
Leave a Reply