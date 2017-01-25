January 25, 2017   California, Deals, Events and Premieres, Gay Cities, Gay News, Gay Resorts, News and Happenings, Special Events   No comments

Gay Bear Travel Gay Palm Springs

International Bear Convergence (IBC)

is the premier winter event for bears & admirers, in Palm Springs, CA from February 9-13, 2017.

Time to get some color after a long hibernation!

 

 

Last Chance:   $99    WINTER SPECIAL @  INNdulge!
Through January 31, 2017
excluding holiday weekends
Superior rooms (non pool view) start at $99 during the week (SundayThursday) and weekends discounted (Friday and Saturday).
