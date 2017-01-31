Transgender Travel Information and Tips

The New York Times ran a great piece this week about Transgender travel. It also discussed gay/lesbian travel to non friendly places.

Gender expression is a risk factor. “In some countries, they expect men to have a certain appearance; if you are not dressed for your gender, they can arrest you,” Mr. Williams said. In other countries, homosexuality may be legal but not culturally accepted, “so if you end up in the wrong neighborhood, it can get you in trouble.” As Americans, he said, “we have a strong tradition to be yourself, but in some countries the safest approach is to be the person they want you to be.”

TRAVEL + LEISURE also did a great article you might find helpful.

And The National Center for Trans Equality gives this advice.

The right to travel freely is a fundamental human right, yet travelers across the country continue to express concerns about the intrusive security screening procedures used by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).