January 31, 2017   news, News and Happenings, Recommended Reads, Transgender, Travel Tips   No comments

Transgender Travel Information and Tips

The New York Times  ran a great piece this week  about  Transgender  travel. It also discussed  gay/lesbian travel  to  non  friendly places.

Gender expression is a risk factor. “In some countries, they expect men to have a certain appearance; if you are not dressed for your gender, they can arrest you,” Mr. Williams said. In other countries, homosexuality may be legal but not culturally accepted, “so if you end up in the wrong neighborhood, it can get you in trouble.” As Americans, he said, “we have a strong tradition to be yourself, but in some countries the safest approach is to be the person they want you to be.”

TRAVEL + LEISURE  also  did a great  article you might find helpful.

And The National Center for Trans Equality  gives this  advice.

The right to travel freely is a fundamental human right, yet travelers across the country continue to express concerns about the intrusive security screening procedures used by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *