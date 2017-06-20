Gay Friendly Travel ARIZONA
Currently, five municipalities have ordinances that ban discrimination; however, Arizona has no statewide laws that protect gay and transgender individuals from being fired based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, or discriminated against in housing and public accommodations.
Created by ONE Community, a member based coalition of LGBT and allied individuals and businesses; the UNITY Pledge is a public declaration to support and advance workplace equality and non-discrimination policies in housing and public accommodations for LGBT individuals and their allies in Arizona.
“We can’t think of a better way to welcome MillerCoors into the UNITY Pledge family than during Pride Night with our partners at the Phoenix Mercury,” said Angela Hughey, President and Co-Founder of ONE Community. “You can’t go wrong with good beer, good basketball, and equality for all,” concluded Hughey.
ONE Community is a coalition of socially responsible businesses, organizations and individuals who support diversity, inclusion and equality for all Arizonans. We are committed to reshaping Arizona’s image through educating, empowering and connecting our diverse LGBT and allied communities on the benefits of inclusion and its direct impact on attracting and retaining top talent and businesses—and thereby, ensuring our state’s economic sustainability.
