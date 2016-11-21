PET-FRIENDLY Monterey County California

WELCOME, FIDO! CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS IN PET-FRIENDLY MONTEREY COUNTY

Traveling With Your Four-Legged Family Member is a Breeze

Monterey County has outdone itself this holiday season to ensure that furry family members feel at home on the magical California Central Coast region. According to a national survey of pet owners, nearly 40 percent of pet owners take their dog on vacation. Although the numbers have steadily increased over the last ten years, Monterey County has been leading the industry and consistently perfecting their red carpet treatment with an ever-growing number of pet-friendly hotels, businesses and activities like whale watching or cruising the stunning 17-Mile drive.

First things first, you need to find a welcoming home for your pet while on vacation or family visit to Monterey County. Many hotels offer special treats, grooming, pet sitting and comfy beds to make your four-legged friend feel cozy. Fido is always welcome at Doris Day’s Cypress Inn, an elegant pet-friendly boutique inn located in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea. The long-time landmark property supplies dog blankets, bowls, to-go bowls and treats and is close to several Yappy Hours, 35 acres of trails at Mission Trail Park and the fabulous Carmel Wine Walk by-the-Sea.

At Sanctuary Beach Resort in Marina, now through December 31, 2016, pets stay for no extra charge. The property offers several activities in the area such as a relaxing walk along the beach, dining at a pet-friendly restaurant like Domenico’s On The Wharf (they offer a pet menu) or watching the sunset from the balcony of beachfront guestrooms.

In Monterey, Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa offers complimentary amenities including bowls, dog or cat beds, crates, scratching poles, clean up bags, leads and leashes. With an eye and heart on community, a portion of the pet friendly package is donated to the Monterey County SPCA.

Portola Hotel & Spa offers a complete guide of pet activities on the Monterey Peninsula. There are also pet dining areas including Peter B’s Brewpub and Jacks Restaurant & Lounge’s heated patios and a dog biscuit made from the left over mash of the onsite Peter B’s brewery.

The Hideaway’s pet package comes with a plush dog bed, doggie treats, bowls for food and water, ID tags, and complimentary doggie bags for cleaning up. This location is conveniently located next to the dog-friendly Carmel Beach where the no leash law allows pups of every size and breed to run free through sugar-sand and splash in the water. As the sun sets, you can enjoy a campfire permitted on the beach south of 10th Avenue.

Pet owners will delight in full-service pet spas, doggy daycare, pet walking and sitting services throughout Monterey County. Holidays are meant to be spent with your loved ones. Dogs and cats enjoy the adventures too, so don’t leave home without them this holiday season.

