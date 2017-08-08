Comic Con in Palm Springs

Gay Same Sex Day of the Dead Art

For about 3-4 years now, we have been searching for 2 men together. 2 male skeletons. We looked on the INTERNET, we looked in Mexican stores, and we could find none.

Then while in Maya Riviera last year, in Playa del Carmen, we found 2 grooms standing on a heart!

Slowly, I think we will see more and more same sex day of the dead art, with the sweeping acceptance of marriage equality.

For now, I have been able locate a tiny handful of artisans in Mexico who are creating unique same sex artwork and we have started to import their art, to the United States. Some of the pieces you will see NOWHERE ELSE!

Visit us @

Gay Day of the Dead