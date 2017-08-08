Comic Con in Palm Springs
For the 2nd year, Comic Con Palm Springs has brought together some of the most passionate and talented people from the world of comic books and entertainment to produce an exciting new comic con in the desert.
For a full event list please visit
As home of the Comic Con Palm Springs, this 245,000 sq ft. convention center located in downtown Palm Springs. The Convention Center is less than 2 miles from Palm Springs International Airport and offers over 4,000 hotel rooms within walking distance.
Book your room now, at our favorite place to stay, INNdulge! to ensure you don’t miss out.
ALSO -Don’t miss out on their SUMMER SPECIAL happening now until September 15, 2017. Superior non pool view rooms are only $99 per night plus city tax, during the week (Sunday – Thursday) and discounted on weekends ( Friday & Saturday).
All other rooms discounted accordingly
(not available during holidays or special events)
