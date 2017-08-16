Puerto Vallarta Gay Hotel Turns 15

Casa Cupula Prepares

to Celebrate its Quinceañera!

Puerto Vallarta’s Luxury LGBT Boutique Hotel Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Casa Cupula, Puerto Vallarta’s legendary boutique resort hotel, is set to celebrate its 15th birthday with a three-month celebration of the property’s history, present, and future, culminating in a grand Mexican-style quinceañera celebration.

Casa Cupula gained notoriety in 2002 when it became Mexico’s first high-end LGBTQ property. In the years since the then-five-bedroom guesthouse and oasis for gay travelers has grown into an 18-room full resort complex and an integral part of elevating the reputation of Puerto Vallarta as Mexico’s gay vacation mecca.

“I don’t think anyone would have imagined how the LGBT community has gained so much acceptance over the last 15 years,” said Casa Cupula founder Don Pickens, who still owns and manages the property. “Back then, Puerto Vallarta’s reputation as a leading LGBT destination was not as well-known. Today it is celebrated by the city and is a major driver of Puerto Vallarta’s tourism-based economy.”

“We have been part of a great movement to modernize the image of Puerto Vallarta by showcasing the contemporary and luxurious offerings found in our Romantic Zone, Puerto Vallarta’s ‘gayborhood,’” Pickens added. “Today, Vallarta is proud to be one of the most important international gay destinations, and Casa Cupula is still rated among the top hotels of any kind in Vallarta.

During the property’s 15-year run, it has continuously updated its offering, adding rooms and suites of various sizes, as well as three pools; a Jacuzzi and sauna; full concierge services that refer guests to hand-selected LGBTQ-friendly activities; Pump Gym & Spa; and Taste Restaurant, one of the top dining venues in Puerto Vallarta.

Any 15-year-old deserves a great present and Casa Cupula is no exception. This year the new “Frida Suite,” will honor iconic early 20th century Mexican LGBT artist Frida Kahlo. Designed to reflect Kahlo’s love for Mexican traditions and culture, the suite’s debut will be part of the extended quinceañera celebration of Casa Cupula’s birthday.

A quinceañera is one of the most important Mexican celebrations, presenting a birthday girl or boy to society at the age of 15. Casa Cupula’s grand celebration of its own 15 years will include multiple events throughout the season, starting with a quinceañera party on Nov. 24. A drag queen contest at the event will see a brand ambassador crowned to represent Casa Cupula for the season. This will be followed by a banquet on Dec. 2 to celebrate the boutique property’s leading role in Puerto Vallarta’s thriving LGBT community, inviting both local leaders and Casa Cupula alumni to celebrate together. The festivities will culminate with a major event in January, to be headlined by an as-yet-to-be-named world-famous “hostess”.

Casa Cupula invites past and new guests to join in on the celebration, enjoying a fourth night free on stays from Nov. 27 to Dec.19. For more information and to book, please visit www.casacupula.com.